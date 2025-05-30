MNA Abdul Latif, 10 PTI workers sentenced to 27 years in Ramna police station attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has sentenced Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Latif, former MPA Wazirzada, and nine other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to 27 years in prison each for attacking the Ramna Police Station during the violent protests of May 9, 2023. Four of the convicts were taken into custody in the courtroom immediately after the verdict.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the ATC announced the verdict, citing that 20 witnesses, including magistrates, testified against the accused. The court found them guilty under multiple charges, including terrorism, attempted murder of police officers, arson, and obstruction of law enforcement duties.

The sentencing includes 5 years for attempted murder of police officials, 4 years for torching motorcycles, 4 years for burning the police station, 3 months for obstructing official duties, 1 month for violating Section 144, 2 years for unlawful assembly, and 10 years under anti-terrorism charges. Each convict has also been fined hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Judge Supra strongly condemned the actions, stating that protest is a democratic right, but violence and attacks on state institutions cannot be tolerated. “If you start attacking your own police stations, this country will become ungovernable,” he remarked while addressing the accused in court.

The incident occurred during countrywide protests triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9, 2023. The protests turned violent in several cities, resulting in deaths, injuries, and widespread destruction of public and private property. The attack on Ramna Police Station was one of many such violent acts carried out during that time. Over 1,900 people were arrested in the aftermath, with several top PTI leaders facing legal action.