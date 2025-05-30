Monsoon alert: Heavy rains and flood risks loom over Sindh, Punjab, and KP

Karachi: The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in the first phase of the monsoon season. It has warned of possible floods in the plains and hilly areas of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Meteorological Department has released the weather outlook for the 2025 monsoon season. It predicts normal to above-normal rainfall in central and southern parts of the country.

According to the forecast, heavy rains are expected during the first phase of the monsoon. Flood risks are particularly high in the plains and mountainous regions of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and KP.

The department further predicts above-normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. Northern KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive normal or below-normal rainfall. Intense rains could cause flooding in large rivers, while temperature changes may trigger strong winds, dust storms, and hailstorms.

Rising temperatures in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan may increase the rate of snowmelt, raising water levels in rivers. However, the rainfall will provide ample water for irrigation and energy sectors. It will also help replenish water reservoirs and underground water supplies.

The Meteorological Department has urged provincial and district emergency operation centers to stay active due to flood risks in northern Punjab, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and KP. Rescue and relief teams should be ready, and local authorities must coordinate evacuation and early warnings. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains.

Additionally, average temperatures across the country are expected to remain above normal from July to September. Regions like Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and KP may see noticeable temperature rises during this period.