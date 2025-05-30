Federal and Sindh governments join hands for $3.1 billion Karachi coastal development project

The federal and Sindh governments have teamed up to launch a $3.1 billion project aimed at developing Karachi’s coastline near Machar Colony. This large-scale initiative will cover 687 acres and include new berths, a fishing port, and a fisheries export processing zone. At a recent meeting, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar discussed the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ). The project, part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), also plans to build a business bay, cruise terminal, industry city, and a desalination plant.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) updated officials on the project, assuring that local settlements will remain unaffected. A committee formed by provincial and federal officials will handle land-related matters between the Karachi Port Trust and the Sindh government.

Murad Ali Shah stressed the importance of stopping untreated wastewater from polluting the coast. He highlighted ongoing work on sewage treatment plants and the upcoming Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan to improve water quality and protect the environment.

The meeting also covered plans for an eco-tourism project to offer boat tours through Karachi’s mangrove areas. This initiative aims to boost tourism while raising awareness about coastal conservation.

Both governments agreed to maintain strong cooperation for sustainable development in Karachi. They pledged to work together to enhance infrastructure and protect the environment for future generations.