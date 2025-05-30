Minor cut in petrol, diesel prices likely from june 1, but some fuels may get costlier

Fuel prices in Pakistan may slightly change from June 1. Petrol and high-speed diesel are expected to see small reductions. Petrol might go down by Rs0.60 per litre, while diesel may fall by Rs0.28 per litre. However, these are early estimates. The final rates will depend on the finance ministry’s input before the new fortnight begins.

On the other hand, not all fuel prices are going down. Kerosene oil may become more expensive. Its price could rise by Rs0.30, reaching Rs164.96 per litre. Light diesel oil (LDO) might also increase by Rs1.30 per litre. These increases may affect consumers in rural and low-income areas the most.

Meanwhile, global oil prices are showing mixed trends. Brent crude oil traded between $64.02 and $64.60 per barrel this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell below $61 after a 1.5% drop. This decline followed news that OPEC+ might increase oil supply soon. The exact amount is still under discussion.

In addition, global economic news is also affecting prices. Reports showed the U.S. economy contracted early in the year. That has weakened oil demand, causing prices to fall. Earlier, prices rose slightly after a U.S. court removed some Trump-era trade tariffs, including those on Chinese imports. China is the world’s largest buyer of crude oil.

Pakistanis may see a slight relief at the petrol pump. But some fuels could still get costlier. Final prices will be announced by the government based on international market trends and tax adjustments. Consumers should stay updated as even small changes can affect daily costs.