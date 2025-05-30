President Zardari signs landmark law banning child marriage in Pakistan

In a major step to protect children’s rights, President Asif Ali Zardari signed a bill into law on Friday that officially bans child marriage across Pakistan. The new law sets 18 years as the minimum legal age for marriage for both boys and girls and introduces strict punishments for violations.

According to the law, no “Nikah Khawan” or religious officiant is allowed to conduct a marriage ceremony if either of the individuals is under 18. If they do so, the marriage registrar can face up to one year in jail and a fine of Rs100,000. These measures aim to prevent child marriages at the grassroots level.

Additionally, the law declares that any man over the age of 18 who marries an underage girl will face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment. This strong punishment sends a clear message that child marriage will not be tolerated under any circumstances in the country.

To stop forced or secretive child marriages, the law gives courts the power to issue preventive orders if they learn about an underage marriage being planned. This allows authorities to intervene before the illegal marriage takes place, protecting vulnerable children in advance.

Moreover, the law ensures the safety of those who report such cases. If someone wants to keep their identity secret while informing the court, their confidentiality will be fully protected, encouraging more people to speak up against child marriage.

The bill was initially presented in the National Assembly by PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi and later tabled in the Senate by Senator Sherry Rehman. This new legislation marks a significant victory in the ongoing fight for child protection and women’s rights in Pakistan.