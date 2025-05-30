Red line crossed? PM warns India over Indus waters treaty move

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly criticized India for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. He called the move deeply regrettable. Speaking at a glacier protection conference in Dushanbe, he said water should never be used as a weapon. He warned that Pakistan will not allow India to cross any red lines. Millions of lives, he added, must not suffer due to political games.

Moreover, the Prime Minister highlighted how India’s actions are both illegal and one-sided. He stressed that the treaty was made to protect peace and shared resources. Suspending it, according to him, sets a dangerous example. Pakistan will raise this issue at every forum. He made it clear that his country will not stay silent on this.

Transitioning to climate issues, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan faces serious environmental threats. The country has over 13,000 glaciers. These glaciers provide nearly half of the country’s water. But now, due to climate change, they are melting fast. This poses a great risk to agriculture and human life.

He also reminded the audience of the 2022 floods in Pakistan. Torrential rains and melting glaciers caused huge destruction. Crops were washed away and infrastructure was badly damaged. He linked these disasters to global climate change. Pakistan, though a low emitter, suffers the most from it.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister called for global cooperation. He said the world must act together to protect nature. Water must remain a source of life, not conflict. He urged powerful nations to act responsibly. Lastly, he vowed that Pakistan will continue to fight for climate justice and regional peace.