PM Shehbaz meets Tajik president, discusses regional peace and bilateral cooperation

DUSHANBE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a significant meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Thursday during his official visit to Tajikistan. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors, as well as regional and global issues, with a strong emphasis on peace and stability in South Asia.

During the meeting in Dushanbe, PM Shehbaz briefed the Tajik President on the current situation in South Asia, particularly highlighting India’s recent aggressive actions. He stated that India’s hostility toward Pakistan was a war-like provocation and urged the international community to hold New Delhi accountable for its irresponsible behavior.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace but emphasized that the country would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. He also stressed that resolving the Kashmir dispute is essential for lasting peace in the region, and called for a solution based on UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking on bilateral ties, PM Shehbaz noted that the foundation of Pakistan-Tajikistan relations was laid during his visit in July 2024. He expressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation with Central Asian nations and reiterated plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Central Asia, boosting regional connectivity and trade.

President Rahmon praised Pakistan as a trusted friend and commended PM Shehbaz’s leadership for promoting peace and development in the region. He expressed his commitment to strengthen cooperation in key areas including energy, trade, and infrastructure.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz arrived in Tajikistan for a two-day official visit, after completing a three-day tour of Azerbaijan. His four-nation diplomatic journey began on May 25 with a visit to Türkiye, followed by high-level meetings in Iran and Azerbaijan. In Iran, he met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ayatollah Khamenei, affirming support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. In Azerbaijan, he addressed a joint forum of Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, highlighting regional collaboration.