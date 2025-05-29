Israel signs U.S. proposal for Gaza ceasefire, Hamas yet to respond: White house

The White House has announced that Israel has signed a new U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal aimed at halting the ongoing war in Gaza. However, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has not yet responded to the offer. Talks are still ongoing, and hopes for a breakthrough remain alive.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt shared the update during a press briefing, confirming that Israel has accepted the proposal presented by U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Wiktorowicz. She emphasized that the U.S. remains in contact with Hamas, and efforts are underway to finalize the agreement, which aims to bring lasting calm to Gaza and ensure the release of hostages.

According to Arab media reports, the proposed deal includes a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The release would take place in two stages—five hostages on the first day and five on the 60th day of the ceasefire. In return, Palestinian prisoners would also be released in two phases.

The agreement also proposes the start of unconditional humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza from the first day of the truce. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to act as a guarantor for the ceasefire deal and oversee the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

This development comes as Israel had previously violated a ceasefire on March 18, launching new airstrikes on Gaza. Since the beginning of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 have been injured, according to reports from Gaza. The international community continues to push for an end to the violence and protection of civilians.