India must know: Pakistan will never abandon Kashmir, says field marshal Asim Munir

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has strongly reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Kashmir. Speaking during a session with vice-chancellors, principals, and senior professors of various universities, he declared that “India must know—Pakistan will never abandon Kashmir.” His powerful message comes amid growing regional tensions and continued Indian efforts to suppress the Kashmir issue.

Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasised the vital role of educators, calling them the nation’s greatest asset. He said whatever he is today is because of his parents and teachers. Addressing national matters, he added that water is Pakistan’s red line, and the country has always had divine support in its just causes. “When the nation stands like an iron wall, no power can break it,” he stressed.

He made it clear that no deal on Kashmir is possible and that forgetting Kashmir is not an option. He reiterated that India’s attempts to silence the Kashmir issue have already failed. “Kashmir is an international issue,” he said, “and Pakistan will never accept Indian dominance or control.”

Highlighting India’s internal instability, the Army Chief pointed to the situation in Balochistan. He stated that the terrorists operating there are not Baloch but are Indian-sponsored disruptors, or “Fitna-e-Hindustan.” These groups have no real connection with the local population, he said.

Lastly, Field Marshal Asim Munir said that terrorism is India’s internal problem, caused by its oppression of minorities and deep-rooted prejudice. He emphasised that Pakistan will continue to expose Indian involvement in regional terrorism and defend its sovereignty and the rights of the Kashmiri people with full determination.