Seven terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in major K-P operations

Pakistani security forces carried out two intense operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), killing seven India-backed terrorists. However, four soldiers, including a young officer, were martyred while bravely defending their check post. The operations took place in the North Waziristan and Chitral districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Thursday.

The first encounter happened during the night of May 28–29 in the Shawal area of North Waziristan. A group of terrorists, referred to by ISPR as “Indian-sponsored Khwarij,” tried to attack a military check post. Security forces responded swiftly and effectively, engaging in a fierce gunfight. Six terrorists were killed on the spot, preventing what could have been a deadly assault.

Tragically, the clash also claimed the lives of four Pakistani soldiers. Lieutenant Daniyal Ismail, just 24 years old and a resident of Mardan, was among those who embraced martyrdom. Alongside him were Naib Subedar Kashif Raza (42, from Chakwal), Lance Naik Fiaqat Ali (35, from Haripur), and Sepoy Muhammad Hameed (26, from Abbottabad). These soldiers fought with courage and paid the ultimate price for the nation’s safety.

In a separate operation in Chitral district, security forces neutralised another terrorist linked to Indian-sponsored groups. This encounter was part of continuous efforts to clean the region of any remaining threats. Following the operation, security forces began a large-scale sanitisation sweep to locate and eliminate any other militants hiding in the area.

The ISPR firmly stated that Pakistan’s military remains committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms. It warned that attempts to destabilise the country—especially those supported from across the border—will be crushed. With courage and unity, the armed forces are determined to protect the homeland and restore lasting peace.