COAS General Asim Munir praises teachers, reaffirms Pakistan’s stance on national sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) engaged with vice chancellors, principals, and senior faculty from various universities in an impactful session focused on education, national values, and sovereignty.

During the discussion, General Asim Munir described teachers as Pakistan’s greatest asset. He credited his own success to the influence of his parents and teachers, emphasizing that the future of Pakistan depends on how well educators guide the next generations.

Highlighting the role of educators, the COAS said it is their duty to pass on Pakistan’s story and values to students. He noted that during national crises, such as the recent defense of the country, divine support and national unity were evident, proving that a united nation is unbreakable.

Touching on the Kashmir issue, General Munir firmly stated that no compromise on Kashmir is possible. He declared that Pakistan will never forget Kashmir, and India must understand that Pakistan will always stand with the Kashmiri people. He stressed that water is Pakistan’s red line and that the rights of 240 million Pakistanis will be fiercely protected.

The Army Chief also pointed out that terrorism in Balochistan is fueled by foreign interests and not connected to local communities. He emphasized that Pakistan will never accept Indian dominance in the region and added that terrorism in India is an internal issue, rooted in growing oppression of minorities, especially Muslims.

In closing, General Munir expressed his vision for a strong Pakistan where all institutions function within the law and constitution, without political or personal agendas. He called on the nation to reject any narrative that weakens the state. During the Q&A session, participants expressed pride in Pakistan’s armed forces and pledged their unwavering support.