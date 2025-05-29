Govt confirms june 10 budget date amid holiday schedule concerns

The Government of Pakistan has confirmed that the 2025–26 federal budget will be presented on June 10 as originally planned. Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal dismissed all rumors about a possible delay, calling them baseless. He clarified that there is no change in the budget date, and all preparations are moving forward with guidance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The confusion began when reports said Eid holidays on June 7 and 8 could affect the schedule. Sources claimed the government might declare June 9 a working day and hold both the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting and the Economic Survey presentation on that day. Many believed it would be difficult to handle both events in a single day.

However, Bosal confirmed that only the NEC meeting date may shift to avoid scheduling issues. He stressed that the budget itself will be presented on June 10 without delay. The IMF is closely involved in shaping the budget to support fiscal discipline and economic reforms. The government aims to present a growth-oriented, responsible financial plan.

According to the Finance Ministry, NEC members will include all four provincial chief ministers, Gilgit-Baltistan’s CM, and Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister. The meeting will finalize public sector development programs (PSDPs), which are crucial for national infrastructure and economic stability. Traditionally, there is a 2-day gap between the NEC and the budget presentation.

With the Finance Secretary’s clear statement, the uncertainty surrounding the budget date is now over. The focus remains on presenting a strong, reform-driven budget that meets both domestic needs and international obligations.