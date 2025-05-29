Faisal Qureshi defends Fawad Khan amid India-Pakistan controversy

KARACHI – Veteran actor Faisal Qureshi recently spoke out in support of fellow actor Fawad Khan, saying the star may have chosen not to strongly criticize India to protect his film project. During a promotional interview for his upcoming film Deemak, Faisal addressed recent criticism of Fawad Khan and actress Hania Aamir. He said artists who represent Pakistan globally deserve encouragement rather than constant online attacks.

Faisal revealed that during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, he personally requested TV host Nadia Khan to stop publicly criticizing Fawad. He believed her remarks were excessive and potentially harmful.

“Fawad may have avoided harsh words against India to safeguard his film, but perhaps he later realized his comments weren’t appropriate,” Faisal said. He added that Fawad is a talented and valuable asset to the Pakistani film industry.

He also expressed concern about the rising trend of online trolling, warning it could lead to serious consequences. “Over-criticism can push people towards emotional and even violent reactions,” Faisal cautioned.

Referring to the recent conflict, Faisal noted that tensions surged after a tourist attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Both Fawad and Hania condemned the attack, but they faced backlash in Pakistan for not strongly condemning Indian aggression that followed. Faisal urged people to view the broader context before passing judgment on public figures.