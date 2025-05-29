Sonya Hussyn shifts gears: Film production now her top priority over acting

Sonya Hussyn has revealed a major turning point in her career, announcing her decision to step away from acting to focus on film production. The popular actress shared that she is increasingly drawn to the creative freedom that comes with producing films.

Speaking openly about her reasons, Sonya cited limited creative opportunities and constant issues like delayed payments in the drama industry as major influences behind her decision. She expressed a strong desire to take more control over the projects she works on.

Despite her departure from regular television appearances, Sonya assured fans she isn’t quitting acting immediately. “I’ll continue acting for only a few more years,” she said. “If my future husband doesn’t approve, I won’t mind leaving it.”

Sonya has built a successful career with memorable roles in dramas like Aisi Hai Tanhai and Aik Chubhan Si, and made her mark in films such as Moor and Tich Button. Her performances have earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

Opening up about her personal life, Sonya also discussed her views on marriage. She mentioned she would only settle down with someone who is well-educated, respectful, and shares strong values. She added that she would respect her husband’s wishes, even if it meant stepping away from acting completely.

As she transitions to a new phase in her career, fans are eager to see what stories Sonya will bring to life from behind the camera, continuing to influence Pakistan’s entertainment industry in a new and powerful way.