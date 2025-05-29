Sindh high court slams K-electric over unannounced loadshedding in Karachi

The Sindh High Court has expressed strong displeasure over ongoing unannounced loadshedding in Karachi and has demanded a detailed report from K-Electric. The court’s remarks came during a hearing on a petition filed against power outages in the city. During the constitutional bench hearing, the lawyer for K-Electric claimed that the issue would be resolved within a few days. However, Justice Agha Faisal showed frustration with the vague response and directed the company to submit a complete and clear report on unannounced power cuts.

The petitioner’s lawyer pointed out that residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, particularly in Saadabad and Works Society, are facing electricity outages lasting between 15 to 18 hours daily. This has made life extremely difficult for people during the hot summer months.

Justice Faisal emphasized that K-Electric must take the issue seriously and provide answers backed by data. He added that the court would not tolerate vague promises or delays in addressing public hardship caused by prolonged outages.

The court directed K-Electric to ensure transparency in its power supply schedules and to explain the reasons behind such extended and irregular outages. It also stressed the need for the utility provider to follow fair and scheduled load management procedures.

As the city grapples with heat and power shortages, the Sindh High Court’s intervention aims to provide relief to citizens and hold K-Electric accountable for its services. The next hearing will review the submitted report and evaluate K-Electric’s response to the court’s concerns.