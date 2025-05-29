CM Maryam Nawaz orders immediate cut in roti prices to ease public burden

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed an immediate reduction in roti prices following a recent drop in flour rates. She issued the order during a high-level meeting on Thursday, calling on price control authorities to act swiftly so that the benefits reach everyday consumers.

The chief minister emphasized that the public must directly feel the relief from declining flour prices. She instructed the Price Control Department to enforce the new rates without delay and ensure compliance at all levels, especially in local markets.

Maryam Nawaz expressed concern about the rising cost of essential food items, noting the impact on low-income families. “Once, children from poor families could afford chicken weekly — now even that is out of reach,” she said, pledging not to tolerate the current price hike on basic foods.

She also highlighted the need for strict monitoring of items such as chicken, vegetables, and lentils. The CM stressed that government officials must maintain tight oversight to prevent unjustified price increases that hurt the common man.

In addition, Maryam Nawaz reiterated her commitment to bringing roti prices down to historic lows. She said ensuring affordable access to basic food items is a top priority and a critical step toward supporting vulnerable communities.

This move is part of the Punjab government’s broader strategy to manage inflation and protect citizens from rising living costs. With active enforcement and regular checks, authorities aim to deliver real, everyday relief to the public.