Punjab commits Rs60 billion to revive heritage sites, boost cultural tourism

The Punjab government has allocated Rs60 billion in its upcoming budget to restore 60 archaeological and heritage sites across the province. This major investment aims to promote cultural tourism and preserve historical landmarks for future generations. The initiative targets both infrastructure upgrades and conservation efforts.

Key projects include a Rs6 billion restoration of the Lahore Museum, one of Pakistan’s most iconic cultural institutions. In addition, the ancient city of Taxila is set to be declared an International Heritage City. This designation will include multiple development phases, such as museum expansion, improved access, and enhanced visitor experiences.

Officials have confirmed that PC-1 documentation for these projects is being finalized to begin physical work on July 1, aligning with the start of the new fiscal year. The government is also launching a digital tourism app, connecting users to 160 heritage locations virtually, including popular areas like Murree.

To support tourism growth and improve safety, a dedicated Tourist Police Force is being formed. Out of 600 planned hires, 200 officers will be stationed in Murree to assist and protect visitors. This step is part of a broader effort to enhance tourist services across the province.

While 800 heritage sites have been identified, 60 have been prioritized due to their historical and tourism value. The plan also includes restoring 14 locations under the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and improving facilities at key tourist resorts.

Taxila’s transformation includes a long-term master plan with short, medium, and long-term goals. These range from new tourist trails and digital modelling to restoring major archaeological complexes. Through these efforts, the Punjab government hopes to make cultural tourism more accessible and appealing to local and international travelers alike.