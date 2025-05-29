Ali Zafar: Imran Khan stands firm—no deals, only justice

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar has revealed that party founder Imran Khan is willing to hold talks with the establishment, but firmly rejects any “give and take” or compromise deal. Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Ali Zafar shared Imran Khan’s clear message that his doors are open for dialogue only for the sake of Pakistan’s unity and welfare, not for personal benefit or political bargaining.

Ali Zafar quoted Imran Khan as saying, “I am ready to negotiate for Pakistan’s unity anytime.” However, he stressed that this does not mean seeking any favors or concessions. “If I wanted relief, I would have asked for it long ago,” Imran said, emphasizing his commitment to principles and justice rather than personal gain. The PTI leader insisted that the talks will be honest and transparent, without any hidden agendas.

The Senator also said Imran Khan has called on the PTI leadership to prepare for a strong protest movement. He warned that if no one steps up to lead the cause, he will no longer tolerate inaction or silence within the party. Imran made it clear that no one will be allowed to “play on both sides of the wicket,” meaning there will be no tolerance for double-dealing or betrayal.

In addition, Imran Khan demanded swift hearings of the legal cases against him and his party members. He underlined that his sole demand is justice and fair treatment under the law, rejecting any backdoor deals or compromises. The ongoing delays in courts frustrate the PTI leadership and supporters alike.

The party has already announced a protest movement, with Imran Khan promising to unveil a detailed plan of action within the next five to six days. This announcement comes at a time of heightened political tension in Pakistan, amid rumors of secret talks and pressure from various political forces. Imran’s firm stance signals his intent to continue his political struggle on clear and transparent terms.