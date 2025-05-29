Israeli attacks kill 30 more in Gaza as food crisis worsens

Israeli forces launched fresh attacks on Gaza on Thursday, killing at least 30 Palestinians since morning, according to health officials. The airstrikes targeted multiple areas, including a kindergarten in Jabalia, where seven people taking shelter were killed. The situation continues to deteriorate as civilians struggle to find safety and basic supplies.

Gaza’s health ministry reported that 19 people were killed in Israeli strikes on residential buildings inside the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Meanwhile, in the southern region, Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathered for aid distribution over the past two days, killing at least 10 more people.

Thousands of hungry Palestinians gathered at a United Nations food warehouse in desperation. Many attempted to carry off aid themselves, resulting in a chaotic stampede that left dozens injured. Despite some food reaching Gaza, including over 840,000 people receiving assistance earlier this week, the need continues to far outweigh supply.

In a separate development, Israel has refused to cooperate with the UN’s official humanitarian aid programs. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told the Security Council that Israel will only allow aid through a new private organization, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the U.S. and Israel.

However, the United Nations and other aid organizations strongly oppose this new arrangement. They argue that it lacks neutrality and violates basic humanitarian principles. Jonathan Whittall, a senior UN aid official for the occupied Palestinian territories, said the plan uses food as a political tool and contributes to systematic deprivation.

The UN has officially rejected the new scheme, calling it logistically unworkable and ethically wrong. Humanitarian leaders warn that using aid to push Palestinians out of Gaza sets a dangerous precedent and deepens the crisis for civilians already caught in conflict.