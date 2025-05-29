After Azerbaijan talks, PM Shehbaz heads to Tajikistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Tajikistan after completing a three-day official visit to Azerbaijan. At Lachin Airport, he was seen off by the Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin, and other diplomatic staff. Before departure, he spoke to the media and highlighted the importance of May 28 for both countries. He said May 28 marks Pakistan becoming a nuclear power and Azerbaijan gaining independence. He also praised the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

During his stay, the Prime Minister held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He said the country has changed under President Aliyev’s leadership. They discussed trade, investment, and mutual cooperation in several sectors. President Aliyev reaffirmed his pledge to invest \$2 billion in Pakistan. PM Shehbaz welcomed the offer and said Pakistan is ready to benefit from this opportunity.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister shared plans to increase cooperation in areas like defense, health, education, and trade. He called Azerbaijan a brotherly nation and stressed the value of long-term partnerships. He also spoke at a joint forum involving Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan. There, he discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation and development.

Now, Prime Minister Shehbaz is on his way to Tajikistan for the next part of his four-nation tour. He will meet President Emomali Rahmon and attend a major international conference. The event will focus on protecting glaciers and dealing with climate challenges. His visit highlights Pakistan’s growing interest in environmental issues and global collaboration.

Earlier in the tour, PM Shehbaz visited Türkiye and Iran. In Türkiye, he held important talks with President Erdoğan. In Tehran, he met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. There, he announced Pakistan’s support for Iran’s civil nuclear program. His multi-country tour shows Pakistan’s commitment to building strong regional ties.