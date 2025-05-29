Chinese students face U.S. visa cancellations over security concerns

The United States has announced it will cancel the visas of Chinese students connected to the Chinese Communist Party. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that students affiliated with the party will no longer be allowed to study in the U.S. He added that even those studying in sensitive fields will face visa cancellations. This decision marks a tough stance on national security and foreign influence.

In addition, the U.S. State Department said it will revise the visa eligibility criteria for Chinese students. From now on, visa applications from China and Hong Kong will undergo strict screening. The changes are aimed at preventing intellectual property theft and reducing foreign government influence in key academic sectors. The department emphasized that security and transparency are top priorities.

This move follows a recent order by President Donald Trump’s administration. U.S. embassies worldwide have been directed to stop scheduling new student visa appointments. The reason is to expand the background checks on applicants’ social media profiles. According to officials, these checks will help identify potential security threats among foreign students.

However, appointments that have already been scheduled will proceed as planned. These steps are part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to increase control over foreign student entry. The administration is also working to reduce foreign influence in the education and tech sectors.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has also blocked certain American companies from selling products to China. This restriction is part of rising tensions between the two countries. It reflects ongoing concerns about trade, technology theft, and national security risks related to Chinese entities.