Trump tells Netanyahu to hold fire on Iran amid hopeful nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump revealed he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike Iran, emphasizing that such action could disrupt ongoing nuclear negotiations. Speaking during a media interaction, Trump confirmed he directly told Netanyahu that a strike would be “inappropriate” at this time. He stressed the importance of diplomacy, saying talks with Tehran are progressing and could lead to a peaceful resolution.

The United States and Iran have recently completed five rounds of high-level talks, marking the most serious diplomatic engagement since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. During a recent visit to Qatar, Trump expressed confidence in reaching a new agreement with Iran that avoids the need for military conflict. He also stated that saving lives through diplomacy was the main goal of the renewed efforts.

In response, Iran hinted at a major concession by stating it may allow American inspectors into its nuclear facilities, but only if a deal is finalized. Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said Tehran would “reconsider” accepting American inspectors through the United Nations’ nuclear agency, provided Iran’s demands are met in the negotiations. Historically, Iran has rejected inspectors from countries it sees as hostile.

Iran continues to deny claims that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Officials insist their program is strictly for peaceful, civilian use. However, Tehran has made it clear that uranium enrichment is non-negotiable. Iran currently enriches uranium up to 60 percent, significantly higher than the 3.67 percent limit agreed upon in the 2015 deal, but still below the 90 percent level needed for weapons.

While both sides appear committed to finding common ground, key differences remain. Trump’s team has stated that Iran should not enrich uranium at all, even for civilian purposes. On the other hand, Iranian officials insist enrichment is a core part of their rights and national policy. Despite the challenges, a new round of talks is expected soon, potentially offering a path toward easing years of tension.