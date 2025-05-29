Carrying out attacks in Pakistan is not jihad, Afghan govt tells Khawarijis

Senior Afghan Taliban commander Saeedullah Saeed has warned militant factions against unauthorized jihad, particularly in Pakistan, saying such actions are against Shariah and the orders of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership.

Speaking at a police passing-out ceremony, Saeed said that fighting in any country, including Pakistan, without the explicit command of the Amir is impermissible.

“Joining various groups to wage jihad abroad does not make one a true mujahid,” he stated. “Only the Amir of the state has the authority to declare jihad-not individuals or groups.”

Saeed emphasized that those carrying out attacks independently or moving between regions to conduct operations cannot be classified as legitimate fighters under Islamic law. “Jihad based on personal ego or group loyalty is considered fasad (corruption), not legitimate resistance,” he added.

He further stated that the Afghan leadership has prohibited unauthorized entry into Pakistan, and any such act constitutes disobedience. “Groups attacking in the name of jihad are defying both Shariah and the authority of the Afghan Emirate,” he warned.

Security analysts in Pakistan welcomed the statement, saying it reinforces the country’s counterterrorism narrative, domestic stability, and diplomatic positioning.

Defense experts also noted that India-backed proxies operating under the name of Khawarij are engaged in activities that amount to terrorism, not religious struggle, further destabilizing the region.