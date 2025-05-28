The $100 Billion Question

Pakistan can be the key to unlocking vast opportunities in the global talent market, positioning itself as a critical workforce provider amid an escalating international talent crisis. Across the world, economies are struggling to fill crucial roles in technology, healthcare, engineering, agriculture, medicine and finance. Various reports suggest that there are severe shortages being faced by many aging countries like Germany and Japan which is hampering economic growth and innovation. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report (2023), emerging industries will require millions of skilled professionals by 2030, yet current educational frameworks in many developing nations-including Pakistan-are failing to meet this demand.

Pakistan holds an extraordinary opportunity to bridge this gap, given its immense youth population which is currently standing at more than 250 million. With two-thirds of its citizens under the age of 30, as reported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the country sits on a potential workforce capable of transforming foreign earnings and elevating its standing as a global talent supplier. If the recent trends in foreign remittance are to be relied on, Pakistan is registering unprecedented growth. As per a report published in the month of March 2025, Pakistan received more than USD 4.1 billion. “The inflow represents a 37% increase year-on-year compared to $2.95 billion in March 2024. Month-on-month, remittances rose by nearly 30%, up from $3.12 billion in February 2025.”

If this untapped human capital is properly trained and systematically integrated into international markets, Pakistan could not only expand its remittance inflows substantially but also emerge as a powerhouse in the global economy.

Pakistan stands at the cusp of a historic opportunity-one that, if leveraged properly, could cement its position as a global talent hub.

The nation’s workforce is expanding rapidly. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics states that 15,000 young people turn 18 every day-adding up to 1.7 million new entrants annually until 2040. These figures underscore a simple truth: Pakistan has the manpower, and the world has an urgent need for skilled workers. So the relationship can be symbiotic – where both can get benefits by helping one another. However, the critical challenge lies in preparation, accreditation, and integration into high-value professions rather than perpetuating the traditional pattern of low-skilled labour migration.

Developed economies already face mounting pressure to attract and retain skilled professionals. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a shortfall of 3.5 million STEM professionals by 2025, while the European Commission warns of a critical shortage of over 100,000 workers in renewable energy. In Asia, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare estimates a 10 million worker deficit in healthcare by 2030, and Germany’s Federal Employment Agency repeatedly highlights the urgent need for foreign experts to sustain its ageing population.

Despite these global shortages, Pakistan’s current migration trends favour low-skilled and low-yield jobs. While the international market is expanding to the need for high-tech and AI-based opportunities, Pakistan is lying low on the radar of international HR companies which are eying mid to senior-level job positions. According to the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment Pakistan, 75% of emigrants work as labourers and drivers, missing the opportunity to integrate into high-value professions that drive national prosperity. India, by contrast, capitalizes on its vast pool of highly skilled professionals, securing over $100 billion in annual remittances-an achievement attributed to strategic educational planning, strong industry alignment, and proactive government policies, as reported by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan, despite having abundant human resources, lags due to misaligned curricula, no accreditation ecosystem, inadequate language proficiency, and rigid migration policies. The certificates issued by Pakistan QABs struggle to get approval in the eyes of quality employers. They resort to additional protocols for the students to check the authenticity and quality of the human resources. The “Takamul” examination proffered by the Saudi government for Pakistani students before getting any consideration by Saudi employees, is one glaring example. Such an unenviable arrangement cannot be emulated in our interaction with other international job markets like Japan, the EU and elsewhere. These structural inefficiencies have contributed to a concerning trend: a 12.6% decline in remittance inflows over the past two years, as recorded by the State Bank of Pakistan. This downward trajectory signals an urgent need for reform and strategic intervention.

To reverse this trend, Pakistan’s vocational and higher education strategies must undergo a transformative shift. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) must pivot toward international accreditation standards that enhance global recognition of Pakistani degrees and certifications. Institutions must actively pursue accreditation from organizations such as the Washington Accord for engineering disciplines and ABET for technology-related fields, ensuring alignment with international benchmarks.

Language proficiency is another major hurdle. English fluency tests like IELTS and TOEFL, as well as German (Goethe-Institut) and Japanese (JLPT) certifications, should be mandated to facilitate seamless entry into high-income job markets. Many skilled professionals face rejection not due to a lack of expertise but because they fail to meet language requirements essential for international employment.

Beyond accreditation and language training, the integration of AI-powered learning methodologies into vocational training could revolutionize workforce readiness. Adaptive learning platforms can bridge the gap between conventional education and real-world industry demands, equipping professionals with cutting-edge skills essential for modern workplaces.

Pakistan stands at the cusp of a historic opportunity-one that, if leveraged properly, could cement its position as a global talent hub. The world is actively searching for skilled professionals. The pressing question is: Will Pakistan rise to meet this demand or remain stuck in outdated migration models that fail to maximize its workforce potential?

A proactive response will not only shape Pakistan’s economic trajectory but also determine whether its young generation becomes the driving force of global innovation or another unfortunate statistic in unemployment reports. The urgency is undeniable-the stakes are high. With a decisive shift toward structured skill development, strategic migration policies, and internationally recognized credentials, Pakistan can rewrite its future and assert its presence as a dominant force in the global economy.

The writer is Vice-Chancellor (BZ University)