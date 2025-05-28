Punjab Health Department probes fake degrees used to attain MS positions

Doctors in Punjab were caught running errands to get MS in government hospitals. Ten doctors from across the province submitted fake degrees and experience certificates to get the post of Medical Superintendent (MS). The Punjab Specialized Health Department has initiated action against the submission of fake degrees and certificates and has sought an explanation from the doctors.

According to information, four doctors from Lahore, three from Multan, one each from Gujrat, Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura have submitted fake degrees and fake experience to perform MS in government hospitals.

Explanations have been sought from Dr Rizwan Habib of Shahdara Hospital in Lahore, Dr Shahroz Khan of Lady Willingdon Hospital, Dr Hameedullah of Mian Mir Hospital, and Dr Zahid Munir of the District Health Officer Lahore.

Dr Hasnain Raza, Dr Lubna and Dr Rab Nawaz have submitted fake degrees and certificates for MS at Nishtar Hospital Multan. Similarly, Dr Ayaz Nasir for MS at Uzair Bhatti Hospital Gujrat, Dr Faiza Kanwal of DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura, and Dr Sameera of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur has been asked to respond.

According to the Health Department, a Public Health Diploma has been shown in the experience to become a Medical Superintendent, while the scrutiny of the experience shows that a Public Health Diploma has not been obtained. The Health Department has ordered all doctors to submit their clarification within three days. In case of failure to submit the correct details or actual experience, strict action will be taken against those doctors who will be found guilty.