Jam Kamal showcases Pakistan’s trade potential at Expo 2025 Osaka

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan spotlighted Pakistan’s rich trade potential and export diversity during a high-profile press conference at Expo 2025 Osaka. Speaking to media representatives from over 40 countries, the minister underscored the importance of value-added exports, international collaboration, and sustainable resource utilization—highlighting natural products like Pakistan’s renowned pink salt.

The Pakistan Pavilion, titled “Universe in a Grain of Salt,” served as a focal point of the minister’s presentation. Khan explained how the pavilion creatively integrates salt-themed architecture and interactive displays to reflect Pakistan’s identity and export goals. “Pink salt is more than a mineral—it tells our story of tradition, innovation, and eco-conscious trade,” he said.

Khan went on to outline Pakistan’s established export sectors, including textiles, surgical instruments, leather, and sports goods. He also emphasized the country’s growing ICT sector and strong agricultural base, particularly rice, as key contributors to global trade. “Our skilled workforce and agricultural abundance give us a competitive edge,” he noted.

The minister praised the Japan Association for its support in facilitating Pakistan’s pavilion and enhancing its visibility. He invited international visitors to attend Pakistan’s National Day on August 14, where trade exhibitions, food tastings, and cultural showcases will further promote bilateral engagement and business opportunities.

In addition to media engagements, the day included a series of high-level diplomatic meetings. Khan toured several international pavilions—including those of Japan, China, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the UK—to discuss trade partnerships, investment avenues, and future collaboration. The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its global economic ties through innovation and shared values.