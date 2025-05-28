Pakistani envoy at UN urges immediate action to stop palestinian genocide in gaza

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, has delivered a strong appeal to the UN Security Council, urging immediate global action to halt what he called the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Speaking during a high-level session, the envoy warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “extremely alarming” and no longer tolerable. He stressed that the world must not turn a blind eye to the systematic atrocities being committed.

Ambassador Iftikhar held Israel directly responsible for the large-scale devastation in Gaza, stating that it is not a natural disaster but a man-made catastrophe. He criticized the international community’s inaction, saying, “We must not let such atrocities become normalized.” He emphasized that silence in the face of these crimes would amount to complicity and called on the global powers to act now before it’s too late.

The Pakistani envoy revealed that Gaza’s health system has been deliberately dismantled. Over 100 hospitals and medical facilities have been targeted, while ambulances have been destroyed, and medical personnel have been killed. This has left the injured and sick without access to life-saving treatment, worsening the death toll and suffering among civilians, especially children and women.

Adding to the horror, Ambassador Iftikhar said that food shortages are now so severe that at least 57 children have already died of hunger. “Every fifth person in Gaza faces the risk of starving to death,” he warned. With aid routes blocked and infrastructure destroyed, humanitarian relief efforts remain dangerously limited, pushing Gaza deeper into crisis.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s military campaign—many of them women and children. The Pakistani representative called on the UN and its member states to break their silence and take concrete steps to stop the bloodshed, ensure accountability, and deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to the suffering population of Gaza.