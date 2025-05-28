Pope Leo demands ceasefire: Gaza’s pain echoes across the world

Pope Leo, the head of the Catholic Church, has issued a powerful call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the immense human suffering in the region. Speaking to a large gathering at St. Peter’s Square, the Pope described the agony of Palestinian parents, saying, “They sit clutching the lifeless bodies of their children. Their heart-wrenching cries are reaching the heavens.”

He urged for an end to the violence, calling on both Israel and Hamas to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilian lives. “This fighting must stop now. The dignity and safety of every human being must be honored,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for peace and compassion.

The appeal comes amid intensifying conflict. On the same day, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid, killing three and injuring 46 others, according to reports from Gaza. In addition, at least 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes since the morning.

Adding to the international criticism, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert condemned the actions of the Israeli government, calling the deliberate starvation of Gaza a war crime. He strongly criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership, saying it represents a gang of thugs, not a democratic government.

Pope Leo’s emotional statement has resonated with people across the world, reinforcing calls for peace and the urgent need to end the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.