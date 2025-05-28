Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan urges relocation amid India-Pak tensions

Pakistan men’s hockey team captain Imad Shakeel Butt has urged the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to relocate the upcoming 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup from India. His statement comes amid increasing political and diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Butt emphasized that the Asia Cup is not just another tournament—it’s a key qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. “The Asia Cup is crucial for us,” he said. “Given the current political situation, we strongly believe the venue should be reconsidered to ensure fair participation and a neutral environment.”

The 12th edition of the tournament is scheduled from August 27 to September 7, 2025, in Rajgir, Bihar (India). However, the event is already facing controversy and uncertainty, especially after unconfirmed reports suggested that Indian officials may be planning to bar Pakistan’s entry or delay visa processing, citing security concerns.

One major flashpoint is the Pahalgam incident, which reportedly caused delays and denials in issuing visas to Pakistani players. This incident has deepened the mistrust and raised alarms within Pakistan’s sports community. Though rumors persist, neither the Indian government nor the AHF have officially commented on the matter, adding to the confusion and concern.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team remains focused on its preparations for the FIH Nations Cup, an international tournament that offers promotion to the FIH Pro League, one of the most prestigious competitions in world hockey. “We are training hard, and our mindset is clear. The players are motivated and ready to give their best,” Butt said, highlighting the team’s resolve despite the political uncertainty.