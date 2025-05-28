Beware! scammers posing as PTA to steal your personal information

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a serious warning to the public about rising cases of phishing scams. Fraudsters are pretending to be PTA officials in an attempt to steal sensitive personal information such as passwords and OTPs.

In its latest alert, PTA made it clear that it never contacts individuals through phone calls, emails, or text messages to request personal details. “Stay cautious — PTA will NEVER ask for your personal details, passwords, or OTPs,” the authority emphasized. It urged everyone to protect themselves by staying alert and avoiding suspicious interactions.

Moreover, the PTA warned people not to click on unknown links or share any personal information with unfamiliar callers or senders. These fake messages and calls are designed to trick victims into giving away confidential data, which can be used for fraud and identity theft.

To help stop these scams, PTA shared key contact details for reporting such incidents. Scam numbers can be reported at the PTA toll-free helpline: 0800-55055. For further investigation, citizens can contact the FIA at 1991. In cases of financial fraud, the State Bank of Pakistan can be reached at (021) 111-723-273.

The authority stressed that immediate reporting is crucial in fighting back against such malicious activities. By working together and staying informed, the public can help prevent further scams and protect their information from falling into the wrong hands.

As these scams continue to rise, PTA encourages everyone to share this warning with friends and family to spread awareness. Being alert today can protect you from becoming a victim tomorrow.