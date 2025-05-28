Pakistan, Turkiye, Azerbaijan reaffirm strong unity at Lachin trilateral summit

LACHIN, AZERBAIJAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday at the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit. The leaders united in a strong call to “reject conflict” and promote peace across their regions, highlighting their shared commitment to regional harmony.

The summit took place in Lachin, symbolizing unity among the three brotherly nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, praised the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties among the countries. He also stressed that compassion, not conflict, should guide global diplomacy.

During his speech, Shehbaz pointed to global issues such as climate change, economic instability, and conflict. He thanked President Aliyev for the warm hospitality and called the summit “a meeting of hearts and souls.” The prime minister emphasized that their unity could help bring peace and prosperity to the region.

Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Azerbaijan on Karabakh and for Turkiye on the northern Cyprus issue. He also thanked both nations for standing with Pakistan during its recent military standoff with India, noting the visible public support and strong diplomatic backing from Baku and Ankara.

President Ilham Aliyev echoed this solidarity, expressing concern over the Pakistan-India tensions. He urged peaceful resolution through dialogue, in line with the UN Charter. Prime Minister Shehbaz also praised Erdogan’s diplomatic success in resolving the PKK issue, calling it a milestone for the region.

Earlier, Shehbaz congratulated Azerbaijan on its Republic Day, celebrating the nation’s struggle for liberation. Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed to expand strategic ties and promote investment. Shehbaz called the visit a celebration of “historic bonds rooted in mutual trust and shared values,” and expressed confidence that the trilateral partnership will continue to grow stronger.