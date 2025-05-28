Thames water fined record £123m for sewage pollution and dividend violations

LONDON – Thames Water has been hit with a record-breaking £123 million fine by the UK’s water regulator, Ofwat, after serious failures in handling sewage and breaking dividend rules. The fine includes a £104 million environmental penalty and an additional £18.2 million for distributing dividends despite poor performance.

The regulator confirmed that the fine will be paid by the company and its investors, not by customers. Ofwat chief executive David Black said the decision holds Thames Water accountable for its past failures and sets clear expectations for future conduct. He also emphasized that dividend payments must be tied to performance.

Thames Water was found to have caused significant environmental harm through improper sewage discharges. Ofwat said the company failed to present an acceptable plan to fix the damage or benefit affected areas. This led to a stricter enforcement response. The company is also facing financial pressure and is currently under a “cash lock-up” due to a credit downgrade, meaning it cannot pay shareholders without approval.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed called this action “the toughest crackdown on water companies in history.” He revealed that 81 criminal investigations into water firms are ongoing. “The era of profiting from failure is over,” he stated, sending a strong message to the industry.

Environmental groups and politicians reacted strongly. James Wallace of River Action urged the government to place Thames Water into special administration, citing massive debt and long-term river pollution. Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron and Green MP Ellie Chowns both welcomed the fine, demanding deeper reform and calling for better protection of public and environmental interests.

With growing public outrage over raw sewage spills and corporate mismanagement, this landmark penalty could mark a turning point in how water companies are regulated in the UK. The pressure is now on for Thames Water and other firms to clean up their operations and rebuild public trust.