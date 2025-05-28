Modi exposed as a ‘defeated leader’: Pakistan’s minister speaks out in Baku

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan’s diplomacy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is strengthening the country’s global ties. Speaking to the media during the Azerbaijan visit, he emphasized the importance of the trilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, calling it a strategic alliance that brings shared victories and regional strength.

Tarar praised the leadership of PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying their presence during this diplomatic tour is a blessing for Pakistan. Referring to Pakistan’s recent military success against India, he said, “We thank Allah for granting us victory in Operation Bunyān Marsūs.” He noted that the people of Türkiye and Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s win with great enthusiasm, especially on Azerbaijan’s Republic Day, which coincides with Pakistan’s Youm-e-Takbeer.

The minister didn’t hold back criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called Modi a “defeated and failed leader” who now only issues threats out of desperation. He said India’s frustration shows clearly through their aggressive statements, which are attempts to cover up their diplomatic and strategic failure.

Tarar added that the international community is acknowledging Pakistan’s position and efforts for peace. “While our leadership is visiting brotherly countries and winning global support, India is facing panic and isolation,” he remarked. He emphasized that Pakistan’s stance on peace and regional cooperation is gaining ground worldwide.

He also shared that a high-level delegation meeting between Pakistan and Azerbaijan will take place soon to finalize agreements and advance bilateral relations. Tarar concluded by saying the current trilateral dialogue reflects a strong alignment between the governments and people of all three nations, marking a new chapter in their diplomatic journey.