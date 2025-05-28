Azerbaijan to invest $2 billion in Pakistan to boost economic ties

Azerbaijan has announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan. The announcement came during a trilateral summit with Turkey and Pakistan held in Baku. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan shared the news while addressing the summit. He emphasized the strong historical and cultural bonds among the three nations.

Aliyev praised Pakistan and Turkey for their support during Azerbaijan’s 2020 war. He said their help was crucial in that difficult time. Now, the countries are working together to achieve shared goals. The investment plan includes reviewing key projects in Pakistan to finalize where the funds will go.

President Aliyev also talked about expanding cooperation in defense and other sectors. He said there are strong possibilities for joint work, especially in defense, which could improve regional stability. This step will help build deeper ties between the three countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also addressed the summit. He said the friendship among the nations is based on trust and mutual respect. He called for strengthening their strategic partnership for long-term growth and security.

Erdoğan added that Azerbaijan’s recently liberated areas are entering a new phase of development and prosperity. He expressed hope that the trilateral partnership will bring peace and economic growth to the whole region.