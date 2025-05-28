PM Shehbaz rejects conflict, urges dialogue at trilateral summit with Türkiye, Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan at a high-level trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, on May 28, 2025. With him were Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. The summit focused on peace, regional stability, and joint cooperation amid recent tensions with India.

Addressing the summit, PM Shehbaz said the leaders gathered “to reject conflict and choose compassion”. He stressed the world’s growing challenges — from war to climate crises — and emphasized that dialogue, not aggression, is the path to peace. He called for urgent talks, especially on the Kashmir issue, in line with UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

PM Shehbaz strongly criticized India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an attempt to “weaponize water” against Pakistan’s 240 million people. He said such acts were unacceptable and would never succeed. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace but warned that the country remains prepared to defend its rights and sovereignty.

The prime minister expressed openness to dialogue with India on terrorism, trade, and peace — but only if approached sincerely. He highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror, losing 90,000 lives and billions in economic losses. He thanked Türkiye and Azerbaijan for their unwavering diplomatic support during the recent Indo-Pak tensions.

PM Shehbaz also praised COAS General Asim Munir’s leadership during the conflict, describing him as calm, fearless, and resolute. He called the summit a “meeting of hearts” and reaffirmed the historic and spiritual ties between the three nations. Looking forward, he said their strategic partnership would grow stronger, rooted in shared values and mutual trust.