Pakistan railways eyes ML-1 project launch this year despite funding gaps

Pakistan Railways plans to start work on the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project this year. The ministry has asked for Rs75 billion in the new budget to begin this massive railway upgrade. ML-1 is expected to cost around Rs2.3 trillion, making it the biggest project in railway history. The project is important for improving trade routes, including the transport of coal from Thar and Reko Diq.

However, progress on other railway projects has been slow. Out of 38 projects approved this year, only six were completed. The rest will now move to the next fiscal year. The Senate Standing Committee on Railways has asked for a full report on the delays. The committee also supported a new plan to finish projects in parts instead of waiting for full completion.

In addition to ML-1, the ministry has proposed 12 new projects for the next year. These include track upgrades, safety systems, and better railway security. The estimated cost for these new projects is Rs11.07 billion. Despite financial problems, the Railways Minister stressed that provinces must also help fund development work in their areas.

Meanwhile, the ministry admitted that although fast trains are ready, the old tracks cannot support their speed. Current tracks limit how fast trains can go. The Senate committee has now asked for a study on upgrading tracks for high-speed travel. This study will help decide if Pakistan can use faster trains in the future.

The Railways Minister also shared updates on other matters. He said an anti-encroachment drive is underway to free illegally occupied railway land. He also promised improvements in railway schools and hospitals. The government remains committed to improving the railway system, despite financial and infrastructure challenges.