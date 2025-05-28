India wants to block water for 240 million Pakistanis — but it will never happen: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has firmly stated that India’s attempts to block Pakistan’s water resources—vital for 240 million citizens—will never succeed, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to defend its rights under all circumstances.

Speaking at an event marking Azerbaijan’s National Day, PM Sharif congratulated the Azerbaijani leadership and people, while emphasizing Pakistan’s strong ties with brotherly nations like Turkey and Azerbaijan. He praised the three countries for their unity in promoting peace, justice, and shared values, particularly during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

Referring to the Pahalgam incident, the Prime Minister said that India exploited the event to justify aggression, yet failed to present any credible evidence. He added that Pakistan had offered an impartial investigation, which India rejected. He also thanked Turkey and Azerbaijan for their unwavering support during this crisis.

“The tripartite cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan is a commitment to strengthening friendship and strategic collaboration,” he said. “These nations share deep bonds rooted in faith, culture, and history.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for his professional and decisive leadership in responding to Indian provocations, reiterating Pakistan’s desire for peace and dialogue, including the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He further emphasized that water is the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis, and India’s attempts to weaponize it are not only unacceptable but futile. He condemned New Delhi’s efforts as inhumane and contrary to international norms, adding that Pakistan remains resolute in its fight against all forms of terrorism and will not tolerate coercion through water politics.