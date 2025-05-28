Taliban warn militant groups: Attacking Pakistan is not jihad

A senior Afghan Taliban commander, Saeedullah Saeed, has strongly condemned militant attacks in Pakistan, stating they are not legitimate jihad. Speaking at a police ceremony, he said only the Amir of the Islamic Emirate can declare jihad. Any attack carried out without this authority is against Shariah and the orders of Afghanistan’s leadership.

Saeed warned that individuals or groups acting on personal motives or joining foreign factions for “jihad” are causing fasad (corruption), not engaging in legitimate resistance. He stressed that fighting in another country, including Pakistan, without the Emirate’s command, is strictly forbidden. He added that true jihad cannot be based on ego or group loyalty.

The commander made it clear that unauthorized entry into Pakistan is also a violation of Emirate rules. Those defying these orders are not only disobeying the state but also violating Islamic law. He criticized self-declared fighters who move across regions and stage attacks without approval, labeling them as unlawful actors.

Security analysts in Pakistan welcomed the statement, calling it a positive step for regional stability. They believe this supports Pakistan’s stance against terrorism and boosts its counterterrorism narrative on the international stage.

Defense experts further linked such attacks to India-backed proxy groups, who they claim operate under the banner of Khawarij. These groups, they say, are not freedom fighters but terrorists creating chaos in the name of religion. The Taliban’s stance, they believe, may help weaken these networks.