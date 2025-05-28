Asim Munir meets Azeri defence minister, discusses security and defence ties

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir met with Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov during an official visit to Baku, where the two military leaders discussed regional security, strategic coordination, and defence cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on boosting bilateral defence collaboration. Both sides emphasized the need for increased military training exchanges, joint defence projects, and deeper coordination to address emerging regional challenges.

General Munir praised the enduring ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening military and diplomatic bonds. He also highlighted the importance of regional stability, cooperation, and mutual trust.

This visit comes at a time when both countries are expanding their military partnerships and focusing on greater interoperability and joint defence capabilities. Discussions also touched on recent security developments in the region, especially in the context of geopolitical shifts in South and Central Asia.

The meeting reflects Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with friendly nations, and its desire to play a constructive role in regional peace through strategic alliances.