FIFA has paid a surprising and exciting tribute to Pakistani cricket star Shaheen Shah Afridi, placing him in the company of football giants Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Luka Modrić. The tribute appeared in a post by the official FIFA World Cup Instagram account on Tuesday, under the caption: “The iconic.”

The post featured all four athletes known for wearing the number 10 jersey—seen globally as a symbol of greatness, leadership, and legacy in sports. While Afridi is known for fast bowling, not football, his inclusion reflects his growing global recognition as a sporting icon.

This move also comes as FIFA prepares for the 2026 World Cup, set to be held in the United States. Sources suggest the tribute might be part of a strategy to increase fan engagement in Pakistan, where football viewership is rising. FIFA appears to be developing localized campaigns to connect with audiences in cricket-loving regions.

The tribute comes at a high point in Afridi’s career. The 25-year-old recently led the Lahore Qalandars to their third HBL PSL title, cementing his place as the most successful captain in league history. His team chased down 202 runs in a nail-biting final against Quetta Gladiators at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, with Sikandar Raza sealing the victory.

Afridi has now won three PSL titles (2022, 2023, and 2025)—more than any other captain. His leadership and consistent performance have made him a fan favorite, both locally and internationally. FIFA’s recognition places him among the world’s elite athletes and shows the power of sports to break barriers between nations and games.