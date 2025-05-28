65,000 Pakistanis miss hajj due to delays, private operators demand action

LAHORE, May 28, 2025 — Over 65,000 Pakistani pilgrims were unable to perform Hajj this year due to bureaucratic delays and policy mismanagement, according to the Hajj Operators Association of Pakistan and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

At a joint press conference, senior representatives from both organizations expressed deep concern over the missed opportunity. They said the Ministry of Religious Affairs delayed the approval of Pakistan’s Hajj policy until November 27, 2024, even though Saudi Arabia announced its Hajj policy back in June 2024.

This five-month delay, they claimed, left private Hajj operators with little time to process applications, bookings, and travel arrangements, ultimately barring thousands from fulfilling their religious obligation.

The speakers demanded strict disciplinary action against those responsible for the mismanagement. They also stressed that the private sector’s role in Hajj facilitation should be respected, not restricted by red tape.

Despite the setback, they assured affected pilgrims that their payments are safe. Pilgrims may either choose to carry forward their booking to 2026 without any extra cost, or get a full refund through a transparent process.

The LCCI leaders called on the government to involve all relevant stakeholders in future policy decisions and introduce reforms to prevent such failures. They warned that without accountability and inclusivity, faith-based travel will continue to suffer.