Screenshot Republic

At a time when media credibility is under scrutiny, a troubling trend is emerging in the Pakistani news landscape. There is a growing disconnect between what is reported on mainstream television news media and how it is represented on social media.

For millions of viewers whose primary exposure to news comes via platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter), a screenshot or caption often becomes their entire understanding of a story. But these brief, decontextualized summaries frequently mislead, misinform, or sensationalize, warping the public’s perception of what is being reported.

A content analysis from major Pakistani News channels reveals troubling patterns. Captions used in social media posts or embedded in YouTube videos are often exaggerated, misleading, or in some cases, wholly unrelated to the actual content. For instance, a headline suggesting economic reforms or budgetary relief might be used to frame a bulletin that devotes most of its airtime to security rhetoric, political rivalries, or foreign tensions.

One particularly glaring instance occurred during ARY News’ 6 PM headlines on May 23. The broadcast was titled “Salaried class likely to get income tax relief.” Yet, this headline only appeared near the end of a nine-minute segment, preceded by several minutes of emotionally charged coverage of terrorism, military operations, and foreign threats. The video thumbnail gave the impression of economic news, but the content offered little of the promised substance. This tactic, known in media studies as “clickbait framing”, prioritizes users’ engagement over journalistic coherence.

Dunya News 8 PM headline on May 24 employed a similar approach in a video tagged with “Trump’s surprise” and “Naya mahaz khul gaya,” while the corresponding segment barely mentioned the US politics, let alone Trump. Meanwhile, Samaa News headlined at 3 PM on May 24, a clip “Emergency imposed,” yet no reference to any emergency appeared in the body of the video.

Pakistani news media must decide whether to lead with responsibility or chase fleeting engagement metrics.

Geo News 8 PM bulletin on May 24, titled “Good news for public – electricity prices,” misled viewers by implying direct relief in power tariffs. In reality, the mention of electricity was brief and focused on industrial supply, not consumer pricing. Later coverage of NEPRA’s seven-year tariff plan suggested potential price increases due to dollar-based profit margins. The headline promised public benefit, but the content lacked clarity or confirmation of relief.

These practices are not simply editorial lapses, they represent a deeper structural issue in how Pakistani media is adapting to the digital age. Social media handlers and content strategists, driven by algorithmic logic and metrics like view count and watch time, operate with a different set of incentives than traditional editors and producers. As a result, misleading or sensational screen grabs are often deployed to boost visibility at the cost of public trust.

Viewers who rely solely on social media for news, a group that is growing rapidly, are not just misinformed but also disoriented. They are unable to distinguish between verified journalism and manipulated narratives. While seeking to expand essentially their reach through digital platforms the mainstream television news channels undermine their credibility.

This erosion of trust opens the door for disinformation, ideological propaganda, and polarized echo chambers. All of which now thrive across Pakistan’s digital landscape. When the news industry abandons its gatekeeping role and becomes an accessory to viral sensationalism, democracy suffers, and, so does public discourse.

Across the world, countries grappling with similar challenges have initiated successful reforms. Over time, public awareness campaigns, including university-led digital literacy initiatives, pressured platforms like NDTV and The Quint to align their social media publishing with stricter editorial integrity. Many Indian outlets experimented with “transparent thumbnails” that included timestamps and disclaimers about story development.

In Brazil, where disinformation surged during recent elections, media organizations launched the Comprova coalition, a joint initiative between 24 news outlets. The coalition established shared editorial standards for social media dissemination, including a “headline integrity score” that penalized misaligned posts. This not only reduced headline-body dissonance but also improved platform cooperation in curbing clickbait.

Finland, regularly ranked among the world’s most media-literate societies, tackled the issue through early education. Media literacy is now embedded in Finnish primary and secondary education. Students learn how to compare headlines with actual content, detect manipulative framing, and evaluate source credibility. As a result, Finnish audiences are less prone to manipulation. Eventually, they hold media houses to a higher standard.

These success stories offer lessons for Pakistan. Restoring media trust requires more than just editorial goodwill. It demands structural reform, public awareness, and cross-sector accountability.

To bridge the widening gap between traditional reporting and digital storytelling, Pakistani newsrooms can consider the following steps. First, they must align digital content strategies with newsroom editorial values. Headlines used on social media should be reviewed by senior editors to ensure they reflect the substance of the report. Second, the caption moderation policy can prohibit clickbait framing, in many ways.

Third, beyond the newsroom, broader education efforts are needed. Public digital literacy campaigns, particularly for youth, could help audiences better evaluate headlines, recognize manipulation, and demand accountability. Finally, an independent media council or ombudsman body could serve as a watchdog for misleading practices in digital journalism.

The problem at hand is not just about media strategy, it is about trust, integrity, and responsibility in an age where information moves faster than accountability. Pakistani news media must decide whether to lead with responsibility or chase fleeting engagement metrics. The future of informed public discourse may depend on that choice. The consequences of this choice will shape public trust and democratic resilience in the digital era.

Muhammad Shaban Rafi is a Professor at Riphah International University, Lahore, and a lead guest editor at Emerald and Springer publishing. Ayesha Saddiqa is an Assistant Professor at Govt. Graduate College for Women, Samanabad.