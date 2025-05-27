Council of islamic ideology rejects child marriage restraint bill as un-islamic

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has turned down the Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2025. The bill was sent by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and passed earlier by the National Assembly. During a meeting chaired by Dr. Allama Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the Council ruled that setting a legal age for marriage and punishing early marriages does not align with Islamic teachings. It stressed that although early marriages should be discouraged, legal penalties are not acceptable in Islam.

Moreover, the CII declared that no proper request was made by the Senate or National Assembly to review the bill. It insisted that Islamic law does not fix a specific age for marriage. Instead, it focuses on physical and mental maturity. Therefore, calling underage marriage a punishable offense is against Islamic principles. The Council maintained that such laws should not be passed without full religious consideration.

In the same session, the Council discussed other social issues. It advised against making thalassemia tests mandatory before marriage. Instead, it suggested creating public awareness to encourage voluntary testing. The Council also asked lawmakers to avoid making marriage laws more complicated. In its view, Islamic marriages should remain simple and free from legal burdens.

Regarding dowry, the Council took a clear stand. It said that forcing the bride’s family to give dowry is un-Islamic. Demanding money or gifts from the groom’s side is also wrong. Additionally, the Council supported a woman’s right to keep her original domicile after marriage. It recommended changes to inheritance laws to protect women’s legal rights.

Finally, the Council formed committees for various purposes. One will improve the Waqf department’s performance. Another will draft a new Islamic family law. The CII also responded to NAB’s questions about housing and investment scams. It clarified that after divorce, a husband is not responsible for his ex-wife’s financial support beyond the waiting period. It also rejected the idea of shared marital assets, calling it un-Islamic.