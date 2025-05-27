Shehbaz meets Azerbaijani President, praises bilateral bond and support against India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Lachin, Azerbaijan, where the two leaders reaffirmed strong bilateral relations and expressed mutual respect and solidarity.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. During the meeting, Shehbaz extended warm congratulations to President Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on their Independence Day, appreciating their unwavering support for Pakistan during recent tensions with India.

He specifically thanked Azerbaijan for standing with Pakistan in difficult times and described the bond between the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan as unbreakable. He noted that the celebrations held in Azerbaijan over Pakistan’s resilience during its recent confrontation with India were deeply touching.

The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of political, economic, defense, and cultural cooperation, expressing satisfaction with the current trajectory of ties. They agreed on expanding strategic cooperation through increased investment, and both sides committed to exchanging high-level delegations soon to boost bilateral trade and collaboration.

PM Shehbaz also remarked that holding the meeting in Lachin carried symbolic and emotional value, reflecting Azerbaijan’s progress and perseverance. The joint statement emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts toward regional peace and stability, and pledged to work together on shared international goals.

Both countries reiterated their intention to deepen bilateral partnership and advance common objectives at both regional and global platforms. The visit follows recent expressions of solidarity from Turkey and Azerbaijan, both of whom supported Pakistan during heightened tensions with India.