Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Pakistan to celebrate festival on june 7, says Ruet-e-hilal committee

Pakistan will observe Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday, June 7, 2025, as the Dhul-Hijjah moon was not sighted on Monday evening across the country. The announcement came from Molana Abdul Khabir Azad, the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, during a press briefing in Islamabad.

He confirmed that no credible moon sighting evidence was received from any part of Pakistan, including remote and coastal areas. Therefore, 29 May (Thursday) will mark 1st Dhul-Hijjah, and Eid will be celebrated on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, which falls on June 7 (Saturday).

The Ruet-e-Hilal meeting was attended by representatives from SPARCO, the Meteorological Department, and Ministry of Religious Affairs, alongside scholars and zonal committee members. Parallel meetings were held at zonal headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Interestingly, SPARCO had earlier predicted that the moon was unlikely to be visible on May 27, based on astronomical data and observational technology. They estimated the moon’s birth to occur late in the evening, making a sighting on the same day nearly impossible. Their forecast proved accurate.

Eid-ul-Adha, the second major Islamic festival, honors the spirit of sacrifice and devotion. Muslims commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s (A.S.) willingness to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah. The day is marked with prayers, Qurbani (animal sacrifice), and distribution of meat among the needy.