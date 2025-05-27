Saudi Arabia confirms Dhul-Hijjah moon: Eid-ul-Adha on june 6, Arafat day on june 5

The Saudi Supreme Court officially announced the sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah moon on Sunday evening, confirming the beginning of the final month of the Islamic calendar. This announcement sets the Islamic world’s spiritual tone as millions of Muslims prepare for Hajj 2025 and Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the court’s statement, Wednesday, June 4, will mark Yawm al-Tarwiyah, the first formal day of Hajj. The next day, Thursday, June 5, pilgrims will perform the most significant ritual—Waquf-e-Arafah (Standing at Arafat). This day holds deep spiritual value as pilgrims spend it in prayer and reflection on the plains of Arafat, seeking forgiveness and divine blessings.

Following Arafat Day, Friday, June 6, will be Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. The day commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. Muslims around the world will mark the day with prayers, animal sacrifices, and acts of charity.

Each year, over 2 million pilgrims travel to Makkah for Hajj, and millions of Muslims globally observe Eid based on Saudi Arabia’s announcement. The Kingdom has already begun extensive preparations to accommodate the pilgrims, with special measures for heat, health, and safety.

The moon sighting not only determines the religious schedule for Saudi Arabia but also influences countries across the Muslim world, who either follow Saudi Arabia or wait to confirm their own local sightings to declare their Hajj and Eid dates.