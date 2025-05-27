DRS missing, but action on: Pakistan hosts Bangladesh for shortened T20 series

The T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to start on May 28 in Lahore, but it will proceed without using the Decision Review System (DRS). Officials confirmed that the technology will not be used due to the unavailability of the technical team. This issue also affected the final matches of the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. Despite this, both teams have agreed to move forward without the system.

All three matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on May 28, May 30, and June 1. Initially, five games were planned in different cities. However, the schedule was changed due to security and travel concerns. Now, all games will be hosted in Lahore to ensure smooth logistics. Both teams have adjusted to the changes.

Meanwhile, the series marks a new beginning for Pakistan’s white-ball team under head coach Mike Hesson. Bangladesh has been officially informed about the absence of DRS. Although the lack of technology may affect decision-making, both sides are ready to compete. Preparations at the venue are in full swing.

A joint press conference will be held today, where both captains will speak to the media. The trophy unveiling will also take place at the event. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the action to begin. Security arrangements around the stadium have been tightened to ensure safety.

This short series offers a fresh challenge for both teams. While the absence of DRS is notable, players will rely on on-field decisions. Despite the setbacks, the excitement remains high. The matches are expected to draw big crowds and deliver thrilling cricket.