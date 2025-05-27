No release of PASCO wheat reserves: govt committed to food security: Rana Tanveer Hussain

Islamabad –May 27, 2025 : Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, held an important meeting today with representatives of the Farmers Union to discuss key challenges and opportunities in the agriculture sector, with a special focus on maize exports and wheat reserves.

During the meeting, the Minister assured the delegation that the Government of Pakistan is actively engaged with multiple countries to enhance the export of Pakistani maize. He highlighted that significant diplomatic and trade-level initiatives have been undertaken to explore new markets and strengthen existing export ties. These efforts are expected to bring positive outcomes for the farming community and contribute to the national economy.

The Minister emphasized that increasing maize exports remains a strategic priority. He noted that Pakistan’s maize has high potential in international markets due to its quality and competitive pricing. The government is also working on improving storage, logistics, and value chain mechanisms to support export efficiency.

On the issue of wheat reserves, Rana Tanveer Hussain made it clear that PASCO’s strategic reserves of wheat will not be released into the open market. “These reserves are maintained strictly for emergency situations and food security purposes,” he stated. “Ensuring the food security of our population remains the top priority of the government.”

He also briefed the Farmers Union about ongoing initiatives aimed at improving farmers’ access to quality seeds, modern machinery, and affordable fertilizers. The Minister underscored the government’s commitment to resolving the grievances of the farming community and enhancing agricultural productivity through policy reforms and public-private partnerships.

The meeting concluded with mutual agreement to hold regular consultations between the ministry and farmer organizations to ensure inclusive and transparent decision-making in the agricultural sector.