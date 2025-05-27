Zul-hijjah moon born this morning, crescent moon sightings unlikely today in Pakistan

The new moon of Zul-Hijjah was born today at 8:02 AM, according to SUPARCO. However, experts say that the moon’s age will be too young for people to see it after sunset. At sunset, the moon will be only 11 hours and 34 minutes old, which is not enough for sighting. Also, the time between sunset and moonset will be very short.

Furthermore, the angle between the sun and the moon will be just 6 degrees across the country. This angle is less than what is needed to spot the crescent moon clearly. In Karachi, the sunset will be at 7:15 PM, and the moon will set just 35 minutes later. Other cities will have similar short time gaps, making moon sighting hard.

Moreover, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take the final decision on the moon’s visibility. Khalid Ijaz Mufti from the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council confirmed that the moon cannot be seen on the evening of May 27. He added that even with a telescope, it will be impossible to spot the crescent moon in any part of Pakistan.

Therefore, the first day of Zul-Hijjah will begin on Thursday, May 29, 2025. This means that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7. People are advised to wait for the official announcement before starting the new month’s rituals.

In conclusion, the moon’s young age and small angle from the sun make its sighting impossible today. Officials will announce the official dates soon. Everyone is encouraged to follow the guidelines and celebrate Eid on the correct day.