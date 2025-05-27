Central moon sighting committee begins meeting to spot Zil Hajj moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has started its official meeting in Islamabad to sight the moon of Zil Hajj 1446 AH. The meeting is being chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. Officials from SUPARCO, the Meteorological Department, and other relevant agencies are also attending the session. The committee will make the final announcement after Maghrib prayers based on moon sightings across the country.

Meanwhile, zonal moon sighting committees are holding their meetings in respective regional offices. They will share their findings with the central committee to help determine whether the moon has been sighted. Earlier this week, SUPARCO released a forecast based on astronomical data and modern observation techniques. The space agency predicted that the new moon would be born on May 27. Based on this scientific analysis, there is a strong possibility that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7, pending official confirmation from the moon sighting committees.

The final announcement about the beginning of Zil Hajj and the date of Eid will be made later tonight after the committee reviews all collected evidence from across the country.